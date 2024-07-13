A Nigerian woman living abroad reunited with her children after seven years apart and shared the video on TikTok

In the clip, the lady was very happy to meet her daughter at the airport, they hugged after which the daughter gave her flowers

The mother also met with her two sons and showed them equal excitement, hugging them and showing them how she had missed them

A Nigerian mother, residing abroad, recently reunited with her children after a long seven-year separation, and she captured the heartwarming moment on TikTok.

The elated mother joyfully embraces her daughter at the airport in the video.

Mother reunites with children. Photo credit: @monicalove108

Source: TikTok

The daughter highlights the emotional reunion by presenting her mother with a bouquet of flowers.

The touching video, as shown by @monicalove108, also features the mother reuniting with her two sons. Her excitement and love are palpable as she hugs them tightly, expressing how much she has missed them over the years.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng