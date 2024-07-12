A young girl watched her mother as she gave birth alongside her father in a visibly emotional moment

In the video, the daughter’s eyes were transfixed on her mother, who was pushing very hard and doing her best to bring the baby out

Eventually, she was able to push the baby out, and the girl watched on with relief, still holding back tears, while the father congratulated her

Finally, her mother succeeded, and the girl watched with palpable relief, tears welling up in her eyes, while her father offered heartfelt congratulations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Julietemenike2 said:

“How can i do this home made,pls teach me,my money don finish for shaving stick.”

User73637473837 wrote:

“This is really cute!! Her face:wth is happening rn.”

Bells_gram:

“I’m very sure she has lots of questions cos she kinda looks confused at some point.”

Somtochukwu:

“I love this.”

Sarah:

“The way she was looking at you she’ll remember that moment forever.”

Da’ana Williamson:

“Her eyes the whole time.”

Macie:

“You could tell she was so worried about you in pain until the baby finally came out.”

Diamond:

“You literally can see her going through every emotion.”

RawChelsea:

“She just witnessed first hand just how strong her mother and a woman is.”

Kellymalone54321:

“My oldest daughter has seen this 4 times and my third oldest daughter has seen it twice and they were so amazed. But till this day both of them still don’t want to have kids they are 36 & 29.”

America:

“Aww the way she looked like she wanted to cry.”

Inuka Botswana:

“Your husband is amazing. He was being strong for everyone, but probably freaking out too.”

Christine:

“The way she was blinking her eyes to disbelief.”

Marienotmary:

“My nieces and nephew watched their youngest sibling be born. Immediately after, the two oldest boys hugged their Mom and asked if she did that for them too. They felt so loved knowing that their Mom.”

Olivia:

“Love this. dad holding her making sure she's doing okay, congratulations you have a beautiful family.”

Liyah:

“The way the room lit up as soon as she came out, Aura was definitely meant to be her name. Amazinggggg.”

Ema Alvarado:

“I think it’s amazing you guys are letting her experience this as a little girl.”

Sky7483:

“The way he was cheering you on!!”

User7393749347493:

“That will be a memory that will stay with her forever.”

Señorita:

“I watch my mom birth my mother.”

Kayla:

“Awww you could tell she was holding back tears.”

Kaylee Marie:

“This is the most precious videos I've ever seen.”

Dollfacee364:

“Omg how ? I was always told you had to be 16 and up ?”

The J Family:

“It seems like every hospital has a different policy. and honestly i have no idea what my hospital’s policy was. i never asked and they never said anything.”

Diana:

“You can see how many tears she was holding back, this is so precious contrasts you guys!!”

