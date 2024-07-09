A lady who went to the restaurant with her lover surprisingly proposed to him while they were seated at the place

She did it so in style by asking the restaurant assistant to bring the wedding ring to the table where they were seated and drop it close to her lover as though it was a gift

The lady eventually went down on her knees and picked up the ring on the table while the man extended her hand for the ring to be slotted, after which they hugged happily and emotionally

In a local restaurant, a bold lady surprised her lover by proposing to him in a very unique style.

She got the help of the restaurant assistant to secretly place a wedding ring near their table as if it were a gift.

Lady proposed to man. Photo credit: @onegenerationtv

Source: TikTok

And then she went down on one knee, picked up the ring, as her partner extended his hand for the ring to be placed.

Looking happy and satisfied, they embraced with joy and emotion, as shown by @onegenerationtv.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ceciliyah said:

“May this level of being brave never locate me.”

Humbleboss wrote:

“Did she die?”

Femmy Otieno commented:

“Which country is this because in my country Kenya, that would be end of the relationship.”

Bertha Kaluba also commented:

“After 10years the man will be like you proposed me i never proposed you.”

Sherry UG:

“Not even witchcraft can make me do this.”

Kutembakahangu:

“I refuse this spirit of desperate.”

Proud introvert:

“Any ugandan here?”

Mariam:

“Is this what they call oludde wo okumpasa.”

Joel Abiara:

“She broke rule number 5 and succeeded.”

Opy lov:

“So he is a bride to be.”

Chichi b:

“I understand why I am single because I can't do this.”

Nancy Prah:

“This will be used against her in the court of law.”

Ms. Fire:

“Congratulations to both princesses.”

Petrinah 256:

“I will mop the ocean.”

Sonny baby shop:

“Which country is this...? Coz my fellow ladies from Kenya can't even try it.”

User5495739639420:

“Any Ugandans here.”

Jayne kay Kisu:

“My people where do you get this kind of courage ai? Can never be me.”

Azra yusuf:

“I dont know the country but i can swear sio kenya.”

Legit.ng had published similar stories in the past. In 2023, Legit.ng wrote about a Nigerian lady who surprised her man with a marriage proposal.

Lady proposes to boyfriend to fast-track marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady decided to take matters into her own hands and propose to her longtime boyfriend.

The video of the proposal showed the lady in a black dress kneeling down in front of her surprised partner, who was sitting at a table with some friends.

The lady took out a ring box and asked him to marry her.

Source: Legit.ng