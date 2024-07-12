A Nigerian lady who is undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a funny video on TikTok

A lady currently doing her NYSC shared a short video and it has gone viral and generated thousands of comments.

The video was recorded in the school where the lady is working as her place of primary assignment.

The schoolboy was spotted wearing an NYSC boot. Photo credit: Tiktok/invinity_wealth.

In the video shared by @invinity_wealth, the young boy wore the NYSC boot to school.

Apart from the boot, the video also shows that the boy was putting on the NYSC stockings.

He was spotted on the assembly ground. The short video quickly went viral on TikTok and got many funny reactions.

Reactions as young boy wears NYSC boot to school

@Dharmmie said:

"This one no need serve again. Make dem give am certificate abeg."

@Abayomi Aishat said:

"He still wear white and green socks join."

@Dj Tee said:

"I did this during my secondary school days and I couldn’t believe till now that one angry teacher collected the boot from me. The man told me to earn it. I’m grateful I’m having mine soon."

@Joebellz30 said:

"The boy go be like “do your worst, I don mount my own timberland too."

@OYINADE said:

"The boy don serve before. He wan enjoy FG two times."

@Loveth fragrance paradise reacted:

"When I was serving too na so one student for my ppa dey use NYSC belt."

@tomiwa said:

"In case e no later finish school he sha don wear the corper shoe and socks."

