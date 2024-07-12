Global site navigation

Nigerian Mother Brings Emotional Gift of Fresh Fruits and Fish to Married Daughter
People

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian mother visited her married daughter and came with a gift that moved her emotionally
  • In the video, the lady captured all the raw food she brought right from the car, which ranges from fruit to fish
  • The lady was grateful for the kind gift from her mother and did not hide her excitement in the video that made its way into TikTok

A Nigerian mother visited her married daughter and brought a gift that deeply moved her.

In the video, the daughter captures all the fresh food her mother brought straight from the car. The items range from fruits to fish.

Mother visits daughter with food
Mother visits daughter with food. Photo credit: @ayomikunekun
Source: TikTok

Mother visits daughter with plenty of food

The daughter expressed heartfelt gratitude for her mother's kind gesture, and her excitement was evident in the video by @ayomikenekun, which later went viral on TikTok.

UK-based Nigerian lady travels home to attend her younger sister’s birthday, she reacts

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

UD Baby said:

“Abeg give me small plantain.”

Iam_yourkogiqueen wrote:

“Your mum is the real Odogwu.”

Tosayen commented:

“Ahh God bless her!”

Oluwapelumigrace12:

“God bless your mum.”

Simplypheobe1:

“God bless her.”

Crochetcorner:

“Ahhhh can your mummy adopt and visit me too.”

De-Lite:

“Our mummy has come to visit us.”

Agatha Jonah:

“Abi na market she wan open for u.”

AfiaTokyo:

“God bless you mom.”

Holla2kiki:

“God bless mummy.”

Mujidat Edu:

“Wen your mum is odogwuress.”

Mar'yam:

“Did we give birth.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother packaged a lot of food and sent it to her daughter. The lady, @tastietour, shared a video on TikTok to showcase the food items to her followers.

After 4 years of long distance relationship, Nigerian lady relocates to Canada to reunite with lover

Mother brings food to daughter on bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother has captured online attention by biking all the way from her village to Benin City to deliver food supplies to her daughter.

In the viral video, the mother is seen unloading the food items from her bike with her daughter's assistance, highlighting her dedication and love.

Many people who saw the video reacted heartwarmingly to it and expressed their delight.

