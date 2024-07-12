A Nigerian mother visited her married daughter and came with a gift that moved her emotionally

A Nigerian mother visited her married daughter and brought a gift that deeply moved her.

In the video, the daughter captures all the fresh food her mother brought straight from the car. The items range from fruits to fish.

Mother visits daughter with food. Photo credit: @ayomikunekun

Source: TikTok

Mother visits daughter with plenty of food

The daughter expressed heartfelt gratitude for her mother's kind gesture, and her excitement was evident in the video by @ayomikenekun, which later went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

UD Baby said:

“Abeg give me small plantain.”

Iam_yourkogiqueen wrote:

“Your mum is the real Odogwu.”

Tosayen commented:

“Ahh God bless her!”

Oluwapelumigrace12:

“God bless your mum.”

Simplypheobe1:

“God bless her.”

Crochetcorner:

“Ahhhh can your mummy adopt and visit me too.”

De-Lite:

“Our mummy has come to visit us.”

Agatha Jonah:

“Abi na market she wan open for u.”

AfiaTokyo:

“God bless you mom.”

Holla2kiki:

“God bless mummy.”

Mujidat Edu:

“Wen your mum is odogwuress.”

Mar'yam:

“Did we give birth.”

