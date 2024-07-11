A hilarious video of a little girl attempting to take N500 note away from a toddler has left netizens rolling on the floor

In the clip, the little girl pampered the toddler before reaching to collect the money, but her efforts didn't pay off

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok did not hesitate to drop funny comments about the incident

A little girl's futile bid to extract money from a smart toddler boy has garnered online amusement.

The clip first showed the little girl trying to console the crying boy, but her efforts soon turned into a swift attempt to obtain his N500 note.

Little girl tries to collect N500 from toddler Photo credit: @jboyz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy refuses to release his cash

Despite her persistence in the video shared by @jboyz on TikTok, the boy held his money tightly, refusing to give it to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a clever move, he quickly withdrew his hand and swiftly walked off, leaving the little girl surprised.

Reactions as little boy holds N500 tightly

The boy's determination to protect his money in the TikTok video was praised by many, with some hailing him as a "future billionaire".

@Don_oskar said:

"Brotherhood is proud."

@KayBee said:

"Na from small they don they do us this thing chaiiiiii."

@African Main Stream TV said:

"The boy is like "love me for who I am not cos of my money."

@Victor Myles stated:

"We must make him the secretary in the brotherhood! He had make us proud."

@lokodimus reacted:

"He was not even holding d money with levity in d 1st place, e pin am down."

@phisahbleamy said:

"Hey fine boy, come closer now or make I hold the money for you?"

@Jazzfather commented:

"The boy like big big things no mean say he go pay to get them, na by swagg things not money."

@Uchetex said:

"We should try any possible means to protect this small boy. brotherhood is proud of him."

@kingsley said:

"Brotherhood are proud of you. If you go broke now she will leave you for another Rich guy. Na there Way be that. NTI ODI KWA??"

@derrick james said:

"We dey talk am. We don dey get sense small small ajeh na small time remain all this girl's go hear am."

@Blessing Victor added:

"Nawa woman and money no be today, she won use hug collect the boy 500."

Watch the video below:

Baby stops crying after seeing money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent seven-month-old baby went viral on social media over her reaction to seeing wads of naira notes.

In the trending video, the baby who was crying uncontrollably immediately stopped after seeing the money.

Source: Legit.ng