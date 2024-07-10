A funny transformation of a little boy who was taken to his grandmother's house has left netizens in stitches

The boy's mother shared the video via the TikTok app and expressed her shock over her son's unexpected change

Social media users who came across the video also shared similar experiences that they had with their children

A video has taken the internet by storm, showing a little boy's drastic transformation after a visit to his grandmother's house.

The boy's mother shared the hilarious clip on the TikTok app, leaving netizens rolling on the floor.

Mum in awe over son's transformation Photo credit: @kristenlouw0/TikTok.

Little boy transforms at grandma's house

The video shared by @kristenlouw0 began with the boy neatly dressed and looking adorable, courtesy of his mother's efforts.

However, things took a surprising turn after he arrived at his grandmother's house and got the opportunity to explore.

The once-tidy toddler was allowed to play with sand, and his mother returned to see him covered in dirt, with a mischievous look on his face.

While sharing the contrast in her son's appearance, the mother said:

"The baby I left at granny's house vs the baby I went to visit at granny's house."

Reactions trail little boy's transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@spartan soldier said:

"You left a very cute baby but found a skilled general worker."

@Thabiso Mabula wrote:

"I am loving this trend hle, babies must not skip the stage of staying at granny's house."

@Nomaswazi_Dlamini asked:

"Someone said “What beef do our parents have with our kids?” Gogo don’t care shame as long as the baby is healthy nje."

@Lee said:

"He looks so happy at granny's house. No care in the world."

@Lungisani Jack Mavus reacted:

"I just think labo gogo went to the same university where they were taught that for kiss to grow they have to get dirty."

@AmazingT added:

"I like the one who went to visit at grannies house, real hustle baby?"

@Ntandokazi added:

"I always say that at granny's they are free to do whatever, play with soil, mud, water etc and unfortunately kids love it but mothers don't."

Watch the video below:

Grandma cuts granddaughter's hair without seeking permission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby's 'before and after' look after visiting her grandmother ignited tons of reactions from internet users.

Tawa said she could not hide her tears when she returned to take her child but discovered that her grandma had shaved her hair.

