A student said she sat for JAMB in 2023 and was able to score 290, but she did not gain admission into the university

She said she wrote the examination again in 2024, but her result was withheld by JAMB and she sat for the supplementary UTME

The result of the supplementary JAMB has been released, and the lady saw that she scored 311 marks in aggregates

The lady, Anointed, noted that she scored 290 in 2023, but she was not offered her preferred course, which is medicine and surgery.

Student scores 311 in 2024 JAMB

This motivated her to write the examination again so she could reapply for admission into her preferred university course.

After she wrote the examination in 2024, Annointed's result was part of those withheld by JAMB.

She had to sit for the supplementary JAMB, and she scored 311. Anointed has shared her story on X to celebrate.

She said:

"2023: I had 290/400 in JAMB UTME. But I didn't get my desired course, medicine and surgery. 2024: Took JAMB UTME in April. JAMB seized my result. I was rescheduled for another exam. I sat for it. I got 311/400."

According to JAMB, the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who had issues with the 2024 UTME.

The board's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, directed candidates to check their results through the phone number used to generate profile code during registration.

2024 JAMB result made public

Recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) announced the release of the 2024 UTME result and Nigerians are reacting to the news.

The examination body had said earlier it was set to make the result public so anxious candidates could know their JAMB scores online.

As soon as the JAMB 2024 result was released, many Nigerians took to X to share their views concerning the examination.

