JAMB warns against illegal, underage admission in Nigeria

Lagos state - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has warned tertiary institutions especially universities to stop the admissions of underaged candidates.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, described admitting underaged candidates as “illegal“.

Oloyede added that it needed to be aborted because anything irregular was illegal.

He stated this at the seventh biennial conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday, July 9, Vanguard reports.

The JAMB boss argued that underaged admission must be stopped for the sake of accountability, data protection and integrity of the nation.

“About two months ago, I received a letter from a European country to confirm if a student actually graduated from a particular university because she is 15 years old and applied for a postgraduate course.

“The question they asked me is “Is this possible in Nigeria?

“I had to call the Vice Chancellor of the institution and he confirmed the student graduated from the university but was not admitted by JAMB.

“He had to include that he was not the VC at the time the student was admitted,”

He further stated that state-owned universities constituted more in number than federal universities.

As reported by The Punch, Oloyede warned universities against illegal admission that will necessitate ‘regularisation’ after admission has been offered.

