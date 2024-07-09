A Nigerian lady who travelled on Air Peace from Lagos to Ghana shared her flight experience

In the clip, the lady said her passport yellow card was required and had to pay an extra N30,000 because her yellow card had issues when she landed

Eventually, she indicated that it was important that that yellow card must be up to 10 days to avoid any problem

A Nigerian woman who travelled on Air Peace from Lagos to Ghana shared her flight experience totally.

In the video, she mentioned that her passport yellow card was required, and she had to pay an extra ₦30,000 due to issues with her yellow card upon landing.

Lady speaks after traveling to Ghana. Photo credit: Vickiee_ben

Source: TikTok

Even also, she emphasised that the yellow card must be valid for at least 10 days to avoid any problems, as shown by @vickiee_ben.

Nii melo said:

“One thing u people should know is that Ghana is not a lawless country.”

Xtenxyokon4 wrote:

“To go and do what.”

Uju:

“Your head.”

Dzidula Agbey:

“350 dollar for what?”

Shemmy:

“Total cost pls.”

Kulcha:

“350 dollars that was just too much….hope my Country treats you well.”

Simeon Jehoshaphat:

“Is it a new terminal or new airport?”

Uju:

“Oops terminal 2 but what's funny though.”

Medimedo:

“Yeesu is that a passport.”

Nommy:

“You always look nice and that’s on period!”

Adjeigabriel23:

“Can we see the passport very well.”

Sidiq Trust:

“Which new airport I beg? The last time I took flight from Lagos they had light out.”

Uju:

“I made a mistake new terminal 2.”

Expert Amu:

“You are welcome.”

Toritse Ikomi:

“Love this travel life for you.”

Benny:

“Akwaaba to Ghana Ms Endowed.”

Yorm:

“Welcome HOME.”

Lindamerry122:

“Wow, beautiful face.”

Rich_633:

“You are welcome next time let me host you.”

Shika D highest:

“Let me know when u ready to host me in Nigeria also.”

Fizzybdy:

“Thanks for sharing with us.”

Odiraumesegha:

“Looking good mami.”

Fiifi perry:

“Everyday Ghanaians hate us yet dy ll show up here.”

Richie:

“Please don't confuse immigration officers to health officers...two separate entities.. immigration would not take any money from u...pls kindly edit.”

6ixGod:

“U allowed those Ghana immigration extort u, u don’t even need yellow fever card 100ghc u wud hav passed through.”

Além do físico:

“But who tried to extort money from you at Ghana airport. We will bring whoever did that to book. We don't joke with our job.”

Mark.ntiri:

“Ghana immigration should not be embarrassing us aden?”

Happy9484:

“Ghanaian immigration officers are super corrupt.”

Aze Baba:

“Do you want to fly with your eyelashes?”

