A Nigerian lady has generated reactions on social media over her earnings as a lecturer in Australia

According to the academic, when she was lecturing in Nigeria, her monthly salary was about $110 (N170k)

But with the same lecturing job in Australia, she shocked many with her weekly salary running into millions

A Nigerian lecturer in Australia, Dr Adélaïde Tinuke, shocked netizens after revealing she earns $1844 (N2.8 million) per week.

Dr Adélaïde disclosed this while supporting her argument on X that "Nigeria is the definition of monkey dey work, baboon dey chop."

The lecturer said that while in Nigeria, she earned $110 (N170k) per month, but now she makes times 10 of that in a week.

She added that the same lecturing job she had earned a meagre amount in Nigeria was what she still does in Australia.

She tweeted on X:

"Let me break it down so you understand.

"When I was lecturing in Nigeria. I earned about $110 USD per month.

"But with the same lecturing job in Australia, I earn $1844 USD per week.

"Hope you understand now?"

Lecturers salary in Australia

According to Talent.com, an average lecturer's salary in Australia is $115,443 (over N179 million) per year or $59.20 (N92k) per hour.

Entry-level positions start at $101,061 (over N157 million) per year, while most experienced workers make up to $137,483 (over N213 million) per year.

See her tweet below:

Dr Adélaïde Tinuke's testimony elicited reactions

@iamlordbernie said:

"Bruh, this difference is too much ‍♂️.

"Nigerian lecturers are seeing pure shege honestly."

@Bayo_Akindele said:

"Doc, this your comparison is below your qualification level! Quoting your income while omitting other key elements such as taxes and expenses is misleading.

"It's sad how quickly people forget the privilege they had while in Nigeria once they traveled abroad."

@phildubem said:

"Not even a fair comparison as it is.

"The fair comparison would be.

"Nigeria = $100 USD per month.

"Australia = $7,376 ~ $9,220 per month."

@CroBender said:

"It's hard to relate to when the minimum wage is N30k/month, so I don't blame anyone."

@OluwaViolence said:

"Dr I want to come to Australia ma.....

"I have been dreaming of the country. Can I get advice."

