Lady Blown away as Lamborghini Urus Worth over N300m Arrives to Pick Her after She Booked an Uber
- A Nigerian lady ordered an Uber ride and was expecting a normal car but was shocked to see a Lamborghini Urus
- She videoed her time in the whip, which is worth over N300 million and marvelled at the sound of the car
- According to her, everyone wondered how she was not scared and some netizens identified the driver of the Uber whip
A young Nigerian lady, @svnfl17, was shocked after a Lamborghini Urus worth more than N300 million arrived at the front of her gate as her Uber ride.
@svnfl17 marvelled that she was expecting a tiny Suzuki ride to pick her up, not a costly whip.
She shared a video on TikTok capturing her short trip in the expensive ride. The driver was friendly.
@svnfl17 did not believe the driver when he told her he had less than N20k in his account and did Uber to boost his rating.
She wrote:
"Imagine expecting Uber Go (those tiny suzuki) and meeting a freaking Lamborghini Urus at your gate!!!!
"Everyone was asking how I wasn’t scared . I was lowkey panicking."
Some netizens said the Lamborghini Urus driver was content curator Steven Ndukwu.
Watch her video below:
Mixed reactions trail the ride incident
RanBath B Enterprise said:
"Person wey dey like you for that office go fear to approach you after that."
kajja❤ said:
"Fine girl, next time no do this kind thing. wetin go do your steeze??"
Chris fx said:
"I know this guy on yt he imterviews rich people like jeff and habby fx."
herosl Return said:
"See the sound keh. U don see Hellcat or demon? U go run."
Thánh thật ✞said:
"See person wey i send go wash my car."
random_user said:
"He's a YouTuber, check out his channel on YouTube (Steven ndukwu) ✌️..he does house review."
OFFIXIALCRITICIZER said:
"Na lie na Jeffrey Benson Fx lambo be thatI fon see the wrap and the tires."
Legit.ng reported that a lady had mistaken a man's Range Rover for her Bolt ride.
Lady who booked ride sees Bentley
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was confused over the ride that came to pick her up.
According to her, she ordered a ride in the state, and the driver pulled up in a unique whip, which she claimed was a 'Bentley'. The lady, identified as @bee.m3, said she had to begin a confirmation process to ensure it was her ride.
"POV: You ordered a ride in Lagos and the rider brought a Bentley. I had to confirm if it was my ride," the lady said.
