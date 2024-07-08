A Nigerian lady ordered an Uber ride and was expecting a normal car but was shocked to see a Lamborghini Urus

She videoed her time in the whip, which is worth over N300 million and marvelled at the sound of the car

According to her, everyone wondered how she was not scared and some netizens identified the driver of the Uber whip

A young Nigerian lady, @svnfl17, was shocked after a Lamborghini Urus worth more than N300 million arrived at the front of her gate as her Uber ride.

@svnfl17 marvelled that she was expecting a tiny Suzuki ride to pick her up, not a costly whip.

She could not believe her eyes. Photo Credit: @svnfl17



She shared a video on TikTok capturing her short trip in the expensive ride. The driver was friendly.

@svnfl17 did not believe the driver when he told her he had less than N20k in his account and did Uber to boost his rating.

She wrote:

"Imagine expecting Uber Go (those tiny suzuki) and meeting a freaking Lamborghini Urus at your gate!!!!

"Everyone was asking how I wasn’t scared . I was lowkey panicking."

Some netizens said the Lamborghini Urus driver was content curator Steven Ndukwu.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail the ride incident

RanBath B Enterprise said:

"Person wey dey like you for that office go fear to approach you after that."

kajja❤ said:

"Fine girl, next time no do this kind thing. wetin go do your steeze??"

Chris fx said:

"I know this guy on yt he imterviews rich people like jeff and habby fx."

herosl Return said:

"See the sound keh. U don see Hellcat or demon? U go run."

Thánh thật ✞said:

"See person wey i send go wash my car."

random_user said:

"He's a YouTuber, check out his channel on YouTube (Steven ndukwu) ✌️..he does house review."

OFFIXIALCRITICIZER said:

"Na lie na Jeffrey Benson Fx lambo be thatI fon see the wrap and the tires."

