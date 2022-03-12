Teacher Mercy Agyei Ankomah has disclosed that she was taking home GHc1,500 as monthly salary in Ghana

After relocating to Vietnam, she now earns over $1,300 (N540,644) as an English teacher in the Asian country

Ankomah sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami and shared her experiences as an immigrant

After relocating to Vietnam in 2019, Ghanaian Mercy Agyei Ankomah has disclosed her earnings as an English teacher in the Southeast Asian country.

While working in Ghana as a teacher, she earned Ghc1,500 (N87,247.55) but now takes over $1,300 (N540,644) in Vietnam.

Photo collage of Mercy Agyei Ankomah and DJ Nyaami. Source: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

I do not want to go back to Ghana

Ankomah told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that she doesn't intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now''.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Ankomah, her life has changed after she immigrated to Vietnam to work as an English teacher.

Delayed payments

She, however, expressed concern about delays in payment, while adding that at the height of the prevailing pandemic, the profession was affected.

''Before the pandemic, Black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000,'' she said.

Ankomah taught at Juaben Senior High while in Ghana and lived a comfortable life, she said.

She further mentioned that she was not living in deprived conditions while in Ghana but a travel agent cajoled her to relocate.

Watch her video below:

Man regretted dumping N1m job to relocate to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man shared his regrets at leaving his N1m job at home to relocate to the UK.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Collins shared that he used to make about Ghc16,000 (N1,076,255) to Ghc20,000 (N1,345,319) per month working with Somovision and his friends were surprised when they learnt he had left the job to move abroad.

Collins revealed that he regretted the decision he made when he got to the United Kingdom because his perception about life abroad was different from what he was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng