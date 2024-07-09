A Nigerian lady has shared a video on social media claiming that her 'spiritual husband' stopped her from celebrating her convocation

According to the lady, she visited a salon to get her nails done for convocation photos only for it to get spoilt mysteriously

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people doubted the existence of 'spiritual husband' while others related with her story

A Nigerian lady has sparked a heated debate on social media after sharing a video claiming that her "spiritual husband" mysteriously ruined her convocation preparations.

The lady, who was set to celebrate her academic milestone, alleged that her 'spiritual' partner intervened, spoiling her freshly done nails.

Lady claims 'spiritual husband' spoilt her nails Photo credit: @motherofsingleswealth/TikTok.

Lady laments over 'spiritual' husband's act

In the video shared by @motherofsingleswealth, the lady was seen showing her damaged nails, attributing the mishap to her "spiritual husband's" disapproval of her celebration plans. She explained that she had visited a salon to get her nails done for convocation photos but woke up to find them spoilt.

In her words:

"I am getting ready for my convocation but I am not going to celebrate it. I will just go to the studio to take pictures but I am not going to celebrate it.

"See what my spiritual husband did to me after getting my nails done for my convocation. Spiritual husband cut my convocation nails last night."

Reactions as lady speaks on 'spiritual lover'

The TikTok video elicited mixed reactions, with some users expressing scepticism about the existence of "spiritual husbands" and others sharing similar experiences.

@presh asked:

"Please if i wear earrings my ears will start bleeding, is related to this too?"

@Bae Ghi said:

"That's you dey tell yourself say you get spiritual husband? As in you don agree with yourself say you get spiritual husband. You guys are weird."

@nora wrote:

"My own any time I fix my eye lashes or nails hmm headache will deal with me that day."

@Cynthia said:

"Wetin my spiritual mates dey use my eye see ehn, if I paint my nails that night I no go know how e go clean it happen like thrice still the woman wan dey help me paint am tell me that she won’t touch it."

@didioma937 added:

"Hmmm wetin I dey see here,so everybody is ogbanje. Na aka unu Kam no."

Watch the video below:

