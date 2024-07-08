A Nigerian woman said she gave birth to 12 children and that she is the only one taking care of them

The woman said she is mother to 11 Boys and one girl making her a super mother of 12 children

The problem is that her husband has abandoned her and she is left to cater for the 12 children alone

A Nigerian woman has lamented that her husband has left her to take care of their children alone.

The woman spoke in a trending video in which she shared her challenges being a mother of multiple children.

The woman said she gave birth to 12 children. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrbabafemi.

Source: TikTok

According to the woman, she gave birth to twelve children, comprising 11 Boys and one girl.

Many people who saw the video marvelled at the fact that the woman experienced labour 12 times.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video shared by Mr Baba Femi, she noted that her husband has no money to look after the children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman gives birth to 12 children

@billion said:

"My mom born 22, 12 boys and 10 girl."

@Bhadmus1812 said:

"We are 8, 6 girls 2 boys. My mama and papa too like knacking."

@styleinspiration8 said:

"I have found my mom sister today oo we are 12 in number 9 boys 3 girls."

@fejiroh said:

"She no need to complain she don get this football team with one referee, ajie."

@helenbest222 said:

"This woman go don see shege when dem dey grow. Only two boys wey I get I wan mad."

@Hidah said:

"This woman na my customer. I dey follow her buy fruit, snail. Anything she see na he she dey sell. she sabi hustle o."

@kesh Billions said:

"If you leave my papa we go reach like that, but my mama no gree, and latter bring problem for house."

Beautiful baby goes viral

Meanwhile, over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl who is blessed with so much beauty.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng