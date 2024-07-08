A black lady and her pal caused a commotion in school as they distributed jollof rice to everyone

A video she shared on social media showed many oyinbos rushing them with their plates to get the meal

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many Nigerians hailed the lady and her pal and claimed ownership of the jollof rice

White folks could not keep calm as a black lady and her friends gave people jollof rice in school.

The lady, @klaexs, revealed that she and her pal splitted two bowls of jollof rice between the whole school.

The whites seemed to love the jollof rice. Photo Credit: @klaexs

Source: TikTok

@klaexs added that they made it one bite per person and ran out of jollof rice in 10 minutes.

She shared a video on TikTok which captured the white folks with plates as they begged for a portion.

The short clip went viral on social media and earned the admiration of Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

@klaexs's video stirred reactions

Joanne <3 said:

"Bring more and film it again."

ezeeebell said:

"Make una no dey argue naija jollof na the best fr."

Olaedom said:

"Those small portions will just leave you craving more."

the antisocial potato said:

"I understand. It has seasoning,na why."

coolstuff808_ said:

"This is how the Russian student in my school rushed the Nigerian rice too."

911.Ahmad said:

"Imagine you bring plate put e no reach you."

Preacher0flove said:

"Is that how sweet jollof rice is I’ll need to try it sometime."

Bangalee ! said:

"This Oyinbo too de beg."

Legit.ng reported that a white man had followed his Nigerian friend to eat jollof rice in the UK.

