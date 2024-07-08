A Nigerian lady who installed SLTV in her house speaks on the quality of TV that is often said to be of low quality

In a post she shared on X, the lady said that after installing her SLTV, the picture quality came out just fine

She advised others who had complained about the quality of the decoder to change their TV and then accompanied her posts with a video showing the quality of the pictures

She suggested that those dissatisfied with their SLTV might need to consider upgrading their television sets.

@slygoah shared a video with her post showcasing the impressive picture quality.

In her words:

"Installed SLTV today. Anybody saying the picture quality is bad need to change their TV. Can't wait for the football season to start, God bless."

Over the past few months, Nigerians are increasingly switching from DSTV to SLTV for a variety of reasons. One significant factor is the cost.

DSTV, known for its premium pricing, can be quite expensive for the average Nigerian household, some Nigerians noted.

In contrast, SLTV offers more affordable subscription packages, making it a more attractive option for budget-conscious viewers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng has previously published several stories about people's experiences after using SLTV. On July 7, Legit.ng reported about a Nigerian youth, Ashams Francis, who said existing DSTV users can switch to SLTV without discarding their dishes.

Francis explained that existing DSTV users can connect their dishes to their new SLTV decoders, saving money that would have been spent on buying a new dish.

