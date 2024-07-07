A Nigerian woman has cried out bitterly after finding out that her husband was still in contact with all his exes

According to the worried wife, he still speaks to them and even sends money to a few of them for their upkeep

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to advise the young woman

A Nigerian woman has cried out for advice after discovering her husband's inseparable relationships with his ex-girlfriends.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed that her husband has been financially supporting some of these women, leading to feelings of betrayal and hurt.

Woman says husband still talks to his exes Photo credit: FG Trade/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Woman laments over husband's association with exes

In the tweet shared by @wizarab10, the distressed woman complained bitterly that her husband still talked to his exes despite being married to her.

She expressed her fears about the situation and asked netizens if they believed it was okay for her husband to maintain the relationship with exes, even though he might claim it was platonic.

"My husband still talks to all his girlfriends and still sends money to a few of them. Is it okay?" she asked.

Reactions trail woman's lamentation about husband

The woman's lamentation raised concerns amongst Nigerians on the X app who shared their opinions.

Invaluable said:

"Ha. That's a recipe for disaster o. They are exs for a reason. Would he be okay if she were to be getting money and gifts from her exs while she is his wife? Boundaries please."

Treasure Eleojo wrote:

"How will it be okay, have an open but polite conversation and communicate your displeasure to him, if he values your feelings then he will make adjustments."

Josh Ugly said:

"You saw this dying your dating time? And you accepted it? Why are you telling us? It seems like it’s something you can handle."

Sisi Tope said:

"Buy yourself a gift pretend it's from your ex, make sure it's correct gift. Create a fake call with your brother or cousin, fake hat too. Sometimes vawulence isn't d solution. Two things is he will call you for a meeting or call your parents for a meeting."

Master Chief said:

"It is NOT okay. He is disrespecting you as his wife. Talk to him respectfully and let him know how you feel about it. "Do unto others what you would have them do to you" Mathew 7:12. He won't like it if you did the same to him. Finish."

Kaz added:

"Yes it’s okay. Anytime they need money and he’s out of money please lend him some so he can send to them."

See the post below:

