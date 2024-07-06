A Nigerian woman sparked curiosity amongst netizens after sharing a video from her family's thanksgiving ceremony

Her husband's gestures in the video did not sit well with some netizens, who stormed the comments section to react

However, the bride, in her response, fired back at netizens who made negative comments about her husband

A video from a couple's thanksgiving ceremony has gone viral, with some netizens scratching their heads over the husband's behaviour.

The newlyweds entered the thanksgiving hall in the video, surrounded by cheering guests and blaring music.

Nigerian man walks into thanksgiving hall with unusual attitude Photo credit: @success_precious6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Groom's attitude sparks reactions online

However, the man's constant glances over his shoulder and backwards raised eyebrows, with many wondering if he was having second thoughts about tying the knot.

The video shared by @success_precious6 on the TikTok app showed the man turning his head around at several intervals as if searching for someone.

The wife was bombarded with questions about her husband's behaviour in the comments, but she didn't hesitate to clap back at trolls.

Reactions trail man's behaviour during thanksgiving service

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@user1907317499122 said:

"Make una hold that man he wan escape."

@Ahmed wrote:

"Your husband dey shine eyes like who wan thief offering box."

@Baby Tasha said:

"Oga if you like vex ur home is blessed."

@Ariyikemisola stated:

"What God has joined together come be like say na by force God join am."

@princelouis23 reacted:

"I swear na mad people full comment section. Person say the man wan thief offering box."

@user75341450508538 said:

"The man just seem like a quite man. But something is wrong, ni smile. His inlaws are making the laws."

@Godspower iyk Ogbu said:

"She's in charge of the family. She looked at him and said. My friend!!! You better dance b4 I get angry."

@Kings Desmond said:

"If you are single and you are making funny comments. Hmm it means you want to remain single forever."

@Moonbae£ wrote:

"Something is not adding up. Abeg give that man mic make him speak his mind."

@Nuella Onyibest27 said:

"The man just remember how he will pay back all d money he borrow for d occasion "

@Much love said:

"The comment wey sweet me pass na “Oga if you like it or not your new home is blessed “ Na by force ???shuuuu."

@Mzloly added:

"But the man most people are insulting, is not even bad he might just be someone that is shy or does not like camera. Pease respect them. Congrats."

Watch the video below:

Groom refuses to kiss his bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom surprisingly refused to kiss his bride during his wedding, quite to the shock and amusement of guests.

Many people laughed at the groom and thought he was timid, while others wondered why he behaved that way.

Source: Legit.ng