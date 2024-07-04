A Nigerian woman has shared her joy with netizens on social media after bagging her dream job in Canada

According to the young woman, she searched for a job for about two months, but her applications were rejected

However, good luck finally came her way, and she used her story to encourage netizens never to lose hope in achieving their dreams

A Nigerian woman, Richards Julian, has landed her dream job in Canada just two months after facing uncertainty and disappointment.

The young woman took to social media to share her uplifting story, encouraging others to hold on to hope and keep pushing forward.

Woman overjoyed over employment in Canada

The happy woman, identified as @missjayone on the TikTok app, said she initially faced setbacks but kept applying for jobs regardless.

Her persistence and determination ultimately paid off, as she secured her dream role in Canada after two months.

In her words:

"I got my dream job in Canada after two months of unfortunately. Don't give up guys. Keep applying. Tough times never last but tough people do. Don't give up. God will answer your prayers soon in Jesus name."

Reactions as lady bags job in Canada

The TikTok video resonated with many, garnering numerous comments and congratulatory messages from netizens worldwide.

@Black is beautiful said:

"Good evening ma,pls I need you to help me get a cleaner job or any kind of job available in Canada or uk .am from Nigeria and my passport is ready."

@Bankies said:

"Chai and this is my 4th month. I tap into your grace o make I see work o."

@Oma said:

"It's happening to me been applying for my dream job for past 4 weeks."

@Princess Bridget stated:

"I am a student, I have a job. God will help everyone. I got my job on a job fair, we were like 400 candidates. My resume was not extraordinary but I was chosen, just keep applying."

@MhizGaga reacted:

"I got a job in less than 2 months even though it's not my dream Job I need to be licensed in my dream Job. Canada sweet sha."

@mercyjolly270 stated:

"That's what I am doing o. mine will come to pass in Jesus name. Amen."

@IYKEMOORE CONSTRUCTION AND ENG wrote:

"Better hold the job well, work hard, pray and tell no one about the company or location if you like to retain it. And bare in mind there's no job security in Can. especially newbie jobs."

@Nana added:

"You are the only lady I have seen so far who is not discouraging people about Canada. Congratulations, my dear!"

