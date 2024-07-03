There was a severe commotion at a marketplace as a mother and daughter reportedly got involved in a fight

It was gathered that the daughter found out that her mother was having a secret relationship with her boyfriend

Reacting to the viral video, social media users stormed the comments section to express their opinions

A shocking family feud erupted between a daughter and her mother following their romantic interest in the same man.

A viral video on TikTok showed the moment people gathered at a marketplace as the duo got into a severe fight.

Mother and daughter fight over same man Photo credit: @chary525/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Daughter fights mum for dating her boyfriend

A TikTok user identified as @chary525 on TikTok claimed that the daughter stormed the market after discovering that her mother was secretly dating her man.

The dramatic confrontation was shared on social media with the caption:

"POV: Daughter picks a fight with her mother because of a man. Her mother is dating her boyfriend. Nawa o."

Reactions as mum and daughter fight

The post has since gone viral on TikTok, with many expressing shock and disbelief about the unusual love triangle.

@Armstrong said:

"I once met a girl like that, she was finding it so difficult to introduce me to her mom coz her dad is late but the day I force myself there hmmmmmmmm."

@Nana Adwoa Sikapa asked:

"What type of lazy cameraman is this?"

@tortiuzoma stated:

"E just be like wetin happen for my secondary school, school daughter go sleep with school father, school mother come the cry."

@Folakemi said:

"Abeg make we see the boyfriend."

@dassa stated:

"lf you really wanna post madam post full! Why you post half na. Kindly go back and give us full video."

@olatunjiayobami77 asked:

"Where e happen I wan go settle it."

@gift added:

"Hmmm be God abeg ooo."

Watch the video below:

Lady confronts boyfriend's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after confronting her boyfriend's side chick.

In the video, the young lady grabbed the alleged side chick's phone and made away with it.

Source: Legit.ng