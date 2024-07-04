An employee burst into her boss's office with her video camera recording, capturing the entire scene

In the clip, the bewildered manager, unable to comprehend what was happening, made a humorous expression

The woman eventually stopped recording while her boss remained seated in her office chair, awaiting an explanation

An employee unexpectedly entered her boss's office with her camera rolling, recording the whole incident.

The video shows the manager looking puzzled and making a funny face as she tried to understand the situation.

Lady enters boss office. Photo credit: @anthropologieofficial

Source: TikTok

The employee eventually stopped filming, leaving her boss still seated and clearly waiting for an explanation, as shown by @anthropologieofficial.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yee.ard said:

“She dont play cuz that was quick.”

Dosha wrote:

“The pixieeee. Yesss boss lady.”

Rebecca Buchnik commented:

“Barbara it’s ok sweetie you did great!”

Nina:

“I’m fan girling over her style! The hair, too, nails… perfection.”

Alva Horton:

“She was very chic and sweet while you were gone. Would babysit again.”

York_wallcoverings:

“It’s the “I don’t get it” for us.”

Anthropologie:

“It's the subtle side eye for me.”

Jc Cabeza:

“Barb said ‘ikyfl’”

Your Mom:

“I am loving these watch my boss videos.”

Oswhytecodes:

“Boss lady a cutie pie.”

Vegamour:

“Her nails are fire.”

User739474927479237o28:

“Elegance! Even under pressure.”

Jimi:

“She was too stunned to speak.”

Ophelia:

“Your boss is gorgeous.”

The Audacity of She:

“She gave us no trouble! Would babysit again, I love a quick gig!”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that Christian Asaga Nwali, a businessman of Igbo descent, has earned the admiration of Nigerians for gifting five cars to some of his staff.

Boss laughs as employees mirror his outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hilarious video of employees imitating their boss' outfit at work went viral on TikTok soon after its release.

The staff arrived at the office clad in shorts, slippers, and simple T-shirts – their employer's usual attire.

Upon seeing his team dressed just like him, the boss burst into laughter, showcasing the strong camaraderie between them.

Source: Legit.ng