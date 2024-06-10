A funny video, which depicted employees dressing like their boss for work, went viral on TikTok shortly after being posted

All staff members entered the office wearing shorts, slippers, and simple t-shirts – the trademark attire of their employer

When the employer walked into the office and saw that his employees had mimicked his outfit, he couldn't help but burst into laughter

Boss laughed on seeing how his employers were dressed. Photo credit: @ascend_innovation

Upon seeing his team dressed just like him, the boss burst into laughter, showcasing the strong camaraderie between them, as shared by @ascend_innovation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chardonnay said:

“That first gurl resembles slickianna sm.”

MonaLisa wrote:

“Work atmosphere here looks healthy.”

That_girl_toy commented:

“Like a everyday him wear red shirt.”

Sashe:

“Not the boss asking if work cancel.”

SashaRk:

“Hear him a ask if work cancel like seh ano so him go work.”

Ascend Innovations:

“Nuh true.”

Ndaba:

“Healthy work environments are very important.”

Malique:

“Fact say unuh get d color top as well says a lot.”

Michael:

“Your Boss is definitely Nigeria .”

Bridgettemiller68:

“This tells you have a beautiful relationship, with you workers.”

Lenisha August:

“The fact that they all got on red tshirts. They know him so well.”

Selahakilah:

“Ok but how mi can apply fi work fi Mr. Clarke?”

Jamie:

“His smile is contagious.”

Astoldbyjiin:

“Missa clarke look like him love him red shirt shorts and slides sah.”

Lil Mawly:

“Where is this and how do I sign up.”

Nadie J Nadie:

“It’s so good when a boss appreciates his workers.”

Candybar:

“Work cancel ???? If my staff and do my principal school cyaan keep.”

Trudyprettyeye:

“Good pay happy employees.”

