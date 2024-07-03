A hilarious video featuring a young lady caught dancing and having fun while on duty has captured online attention

In the clip, the young lady shared the CCTV footage that was sent to her, admitting she had no explanation for her actions

The lady performed the Tyla dance moves, twisting her body sideways with palpable excitement, all while she was on duty that day

Lady dances on duty. Photo credit: @genesismilanx

Source: TikTok

In the video, she enthusiastically performs Tyla dance moves, twisting her body with visible excitement during her shift, as shown by @genesismilanx.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Curly Hairdresser Manchester said:

“You say don’t worry it was my lunch break that’s why I ateeeee.”

TrapQueenzNoKings wrote:

“Say you was trying to step on a bug and it kept running but you caught it.”

Drishtteaaa commented:

“Screammingggg, you slayed though.”

Jack:

“You ate on your lunch break what’s the problem??”

Jillbronkhorst:

“Was the raise based on performance?”

User74939497484:

“The concentration face at the end.”

Tamara:

“Omg I’ve never seen it from this angle.”

King_1kareem:

“You really did killed it though.”

El:

“The blank stare is taking me OUTTTT.”

Apple User526624281:

“You said to go on break and eat? Did you not?”

Sanja Sleipnir:

“But you’re so smooth with it.”

Lex:

“You was deadass tooooo.”

Maimarlinn:

“Atee though!”

Dammy:

“When they tell you your raise is based on performance.”

Chey.exe:

“You were putting in the work.”

Source: Legit.ng