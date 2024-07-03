A young Nigerian lady who recently secured her first job in the tech sector has shared a video showcasing the gadgets she received as a welcome package.

In the clip, she reveals that she received the latest iPhone 15, along with other essential tech tools to aid her work

The woman's excitement is evident as she expresses her surprise and gratitude for the generous welcome package

A young Nigerian woman who recently landed her first role in the tech industry has posted a video revealing the impressive welcome package she received.

The video highlights her excitement as she unveils the newest iPhone 15 and a selection of other crucial tech gadgets to assist her in her new position.

Lady gets new job and iPhone 15. Photo credit: mssnkini24

Source: TikTok

Her enthusiasm and appreciation for the unexpected gifts are clearly visible throughout the clip, as shown by @mssnkini24.

Watch the video below:

Lady buys iPhone 15 Pro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK stirred massive reactions after she got an iPhone 15 and celebrated the purchase.

The lady, @dejoke.xx, said she had to get the iPhone 15 Pro because she was tired of waiting for the pink version, which could take up to 21 days to come to the store.

After the lady got the device in a TikTok video, she unboxed it so that people could see the iPhone 15 and the accessory that came with it.

Source: Legit.ng