A Nigerian lady, Onyedikachi Constance, has publicly claimed ownership of the trending song, 'President General among the nations'.
A trending video showed the beautiful light-skinned woman speaking about the song after it went viral on TikTok.
Man finds owner of viral TikTok song
A Nigerian man identified as Lucky Udu said the lady reached out to him to inform him that she was the owner of the song.
He shared a video of the woman introducing herself to the world and proclaiming herself as the song's owner.
In her words:
"Hi good afternoon everyone. Good afternoon lover of Christ. I bless you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. My name is Onyedikachi Constance ministerially known as Great light. I did that song president general."
Reactions trail video of viral song's owner
Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.
@xavy205 said:
"Ok madam president general among the nation, we salute you ooo hope you’re ok now."
@bisola _26 said:
"So??Wetin con sup? Oya let’s praise her now president general among the nation. We salute you ehhh."
@VAWULENCE ALL THE WAY said:
"Any watchman Catholic Christmastic renewal movement members here please make we tell am say this song started 2006 in my children class."
@Nonso Jay said:
"Madam President General copyright, pls go back to your husband's house and allow us enjoy our song in peace."
@Ayomide reacted:
"Oh really. Oya nau. Let's worship her now. I say president, general among the nations, president general among the nations. We salute you eeee."
@Bellalistic said:
"I sang that song President General. Ok ma noted with thanks. This introduction will soon be another viral tiktok sound."
@vicjide added:
"Bros if u see this, please advise her to do this: get a lawyer to get a copyright and trademark on the song, so she can receive royalties off it. People would have already exploited her song imitating."
