A Nigerian woman has disclosed on TikTok that she sang the trending song 'President general among the nations'

The song went viral online after some TikTok content creators began using it to create funny comedy videos

Social media users who came across the video took to the comments section to write hilarious comments about the disclosure

A Nigerian lady, Onyedikachi Constance, has publicly claimed ownership of the trending song, 'President General among the nations'.

A trending video showed the beautiful light-skinned woman speaking about the song after it went viral on TikTok.

Man finds owner of viral TikTok song

A Nigerian man identified as Lucky Udu said the lady reached out to him to inform him that she was the owner of the song.

He shared a video of the woman introducing herself to the world and proclaiming herself as the song's owner.

In her words:

"Hi good afternoon everyone. Good afternoon lover of Christ. I bless you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. My name is Onyedikachi Constance ministerially known as Great light. I did that song president general."

Reactions trail video of viral song's owner

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@xavy205 said:

"Ok madam president general among the nation, we salute you ooo hope you’re ok now."

@bisola _26 said:

"So??Wetin con sup? Oya let’s praise her now president general among the nation. We salute you ehhh."

@VAWULENCE ALL THE WAY said:

"Any watchman Catholic Christmastic renewal movement members here please make we tell am say this song started 2006 in my children class."

@Nonso Jay said:

"Madam President General copyright, pls go back to your husband's house and allow us enjoy our song in peace."

@Ayomide reacted:

"Oh really. Oya nau. Let's worship her now. I say president, general among the nations, president general among the nations. We salute you eeee."

@Bellalistic said:

"I sang that song President General. Ok ma noted with thanks. This introduction will soon be another viral tiktok sound."

@vicjide added:

"Bros if u see this, please advise her to do this: get a lawyer to get a copyright and trademark on the song, so she can receive royalties off it. People would have already exploited her song imitating."

Watch the video below:

