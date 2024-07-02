A Nigerian mother recently tried a trending TikTok sound on her little daughter to see if she would cry

Several videos have been trending on the platform showing different babies breaking down in tears after hearing the song

However, after playing the song for her baby, the little girl didn't flinch a muscle but kept staring at her with eyes wide open

A hilarious video has gone viral, showing a mother's attempt to test the popular claim that a particular song will make babies cry.

The mother, who shared the video from her home, played the song for her daughter, but instead of bursting into tears, the baby just stared at her mother with an unfazed look.

Little girl remains unfazed after hearing viral song Photo credit: @ifemi_xoxo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby stays still after hearing viral song

The mother, identified as @ifemi_xoxo, laughed over her daughter's reaction and debunked the viral myth that all babies would cry after hearing the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She captioned the video:

"POV: They say if you play this song your baby will cry. My baby said we don't do that here. We don't cry here."

The trending song by Cat's Life has a melancholic melody, and TikTok users claimed that its sorrowful notes will move babies to tears.

Reactions trail baby's response to viral song

Social media users on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Amy asked:

"Why is she looking like EKENE UMENWA. Little angle on earth."

@Prissy said:

"Am I the only person seeing Ekene Umenwa in her."

@Mercykamike20 said:

"Biko return ekene umenwa daughter oo. She is pretty."

@Joyce said:

"Person wey dey vex for tinubu una dey carry mew mew dey come her side."

@Kemisola collection said:

"Na oyinbo pikin dey do like wetin I no know. Wetin concern naija kids, dey fit dey dance to it sef."

@user7565534614257 said:

"Show her together with the video that's when it becomes emotional."

@Edith said:

"The one way we Dey for Nigeria no pass cry so the sound is nothing to her."

@Horladhunni Rae wrote:

"I swearrrr I played this for my baby five times, mama jus dey look me say shey you dey whine me ni."

@wahabazeezat878 stated:

"At least, she just dey look, not my sis baby as if they are playing music in her ear."

@Johnson added:

"Lol. That’s for Western world, children not for Nigerian children Dey play."

@Mandygold26 added:

"Na me this baby resemble see as she maintain her steeze maximum composure."

Watch the video below:

Little girl's epic facial expression trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother asked her little girl for ice cream, but the girl's comment threw her off balance.

She shared the video online and said she was working on the cute girl's attitude.

Source: Legit.ng