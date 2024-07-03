A young lady showcased her tidy roommate, confirming she was just as meticulous as herself

In the video, she captured their impeccably made bed and the well-maintained room, highlighting her passion for cleanliness

She also revealed that her new roommate had recently moved in, expressing her admiration for the roommate's neatness

Student shows her roommate's well made bed. Photo credit: @rahab151

Source: TikTok

She mentioned that her roommate had recently moved in, expressing her delight at finding someone who values neatness as much as she does, as shown by @rahab151.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Atimamaleng said:

“Whether you're neat or not I don't want a roommate, I get anger issues.”

Priscillah S Zulu wrote:

“Having a clean roommate is everything.”

Rahab commented:

“I swear it’s so relaxing.”

Enyomam also commented:

“Since everybody just dey claim neat here, please I'm the dirty roommate you'll talking about.”

Indyphiri:

“My roommate give’s me stress everyday.”

Rahab:

“I’ve been there,sending you hugs.”

Itz_meRaf:

“Please don’t use the bed to check, I’m very neat Buh my bed is always messy like I just don’t know.”

Derbyinn5:

“Everyone for comment section neat who come be all this roommate wey Dey stay 1 week without mopping or cleaning room?”

Sarahsneh:

“I have a roommate who is as lazy as me.”

Jasmine:

“I went through this my roommates awe naimwe has if they are not girls abeg.”

Happsah yahaya:

“Is she fit to deal with anger issues? Then I want her too.”

