A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the trick she uses to protect her perfume from being used

A video showed her removing the cap of the perfume and hiding it inside her bag so no one would be able to use the perfume

Social media users reacted to the video, with many recounting their experiences after buying expensive perfumes

She shared the video via her official TikTok account, which quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

In the video shared by @daittyscent on TikTok, she removed the cap of her perfume and placed it inside her bag.

According to her, anyone who sees the perfume cannot spray it because the cap is no longer attached to it.

She shared the video to help those with roommates who are fond of using their properties with or without permission.

"How to stop your roommate from using your perfumes," she captioned the video.

@Ephyah said:

"Haha dey play. Do you know atomizer perfume bottle."

@ImageOfLife said:

"I go get 6 perfume atomizer to drain your perf Ni. Emi Ika."

@Studentnurse stated:

"Det Play I sha get luck my roomie no send my perfume o. She's so good."

@Evan Manuel said:

"What Do You Benefit From Doing It??. What are Roommates For??"

@Shêgñ reacted:

"It is very simple, spray the perfume on them by yourself. Even my kiddos do it, so I just tell them bring my perfume and apply it on their body by myself."

@Kaskie Vibaya said:

"Then you forget where you kept it when you want to use it. This life no balance."

@KingTonto added:

"I have been using perfumes without the spray head for 20 years, you will come and find ur perfume empty, just Dey play."

