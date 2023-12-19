A Nigerian lady based in the United States has narrated how she resorted to using a generator in her home after a heavy downpour

She said they bought a generator and set it up but never found any use for it until the event of that fateful day

She said it is the first time in two years they would be using the generator and highlighted things it powered

A US-based Nigerian lady has caused an uproar online after revealing she recently used a generator in her home.

In a tweet on X, @General_Oluchi noted that the electricity and the internet are connected in her area and that losing one would affect the other.

Speaking further, she said they had a heavy downpour that day, which got windy and pulled down some trees, leading to a power outage in the area.

Due to this, she lamented that her meetings were cancelled as they lost access to internet.

Generator to the rescue

At this point, she found the use of a generator they had bought in the past and set up but had no use for.

She said they put on the generator for the first time in two years. In her words:

"...The last time it happened, we spent 11 hours without electricity and it was stressful. So we decided to buy a generator and set up the connection but never found the use for it since then until today.

"For the first time in 2 years, I am running a noisy generator and I seem to be one of the few people with electricity in my street.

"Nigeria followed me to be obodo oyibo."

On the things the generator powered, she wrote:

"E carry 2 small deep freezers and 1 big kitchen fridge, a water heater and house heater with microwave and burner. Na heavy duty."

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react

@madusoninc said:

"Bought one of this same gen. And shipped it home e da amaze people when them see am and the power it has. Bought it from an Oyibo man and it has 5hrs running time on its meter when he sold it to me, said he owned it for 2 years … that gen. A champ."

@ThaVoltage said:

"Lol this is why I tell people that you can never buy a Generator that will last in Nigeria...because Generators were not made to be used frequently...the idea of a Generator was Emergency when power goes out...not for Nigeria where power is always out."

@DonyiboOyibo said:

"Some days are like that just 11hrs for Nija we stayed 9 months no electricity we ran on gen for the damm 9 months simply because they couldn't fix a street transformer."

@IbehOEmmanuel said:

"I am looking at the generator, and wondering if we are the ones using the fake ones or what?"

@NNlewoha said:

"We lost power in a storm for 2 hours once, it was a spectacle."

@Maxisttheory1 said:

"Meanwhile the only natural disaster we have in Nigeria is the bad government, especially the APC."

