A UNILAG student demonstrated how she prepared rice for under ₦1000 in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, she shared that she aimed to cook basmati rice with fish, a dish that she noted was quick to prepare

Viewers were astonished and impressed by her ability to cook a complete meal for less than a thousand naira

UNILAG lady cooks rice with less than N1000. Photo credit: @foludig1

Source: TikTok

Many viewers were left amazed by her skill in preparing a full meal with such a modest budget, as shared by @foluadig1.

Watch the video below:

Duchess_xstar said:

“Looks nice.”

Favour Warmate wrote:

“You didn't spend up to 1k ke?”

Jumobi commented:

“Now I feel like making native rice.”

Theleftyfrommars:

“Come let me do food review for you.”

Ebele Victoria Chiedozie:

“I'm in Makama please.”

Beth:

“E go sweet die.”

How to cook basmati rice in Nigeria

To cook basmati rice Nigerian style, using research from RecipeTinEats, rinse 2 cups of rice under cold water until clear, then boil 4 cups of water with 1 teaspoon of salt.

Add the rice, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Check for doneness, then let sit off heat for 5 minutes.

Fluff with a fork, mix in 2 tablespoons of oil or butter, and serve with your choice of stew or protein.

Source: Legit.ng