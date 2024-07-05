A Nigerian lady visited her employer's high-end clothing store, valued at several million naira, and was shocked to find the staff asleep

In a video she recorded the receptionist was seen resting her head on the desk, deeply asleep

Meanwhile, another worker was sprawled out on the shop floor, surrounded by clothes, also in a deep sleep

A Nigerian lady visiting her employer's multi-million naira clothing shop discovered the staff were fast asleep.

In a video, she captured the desk assistant dozing off with her head on the table.

Lady finds her staff sleeping. Photo credit: @kenzycollectible

Source: TikTok

While another employee was found sleeping soundly on the floor amidst the shop's clothing.

The funny video has sparked much conversation from people who watched it, as shown by @kenzycollectible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thrift Vendor:

“Atleast they should take turn,not the two of them sleeping at the same tome.”

Igando Baker:

“If the place is a busy area they will not sleep.”

Morenikeji:

“This is how my husband sales rep sleep one days, she even sleep nd face the wall, I enter carry 3 big iPhone nd went out nd hide it den come back nd did has if am just coming nd I wake her up.”

Teebalz69:

“If someone enter to steal they won’t even notice.. this one no be nap na full sleep.”

Nifty herbals:

“The girl wey dey help me before eh you fit carry her from downstairs go upstairs she no go wake if she never dey satisfied with that sleep.”

Wigs by Barbie:

“Sales girl go whine you but no panic.”

Afoo Ibadan:

“You need to do door alarm, it’s a normal thing, also imply a 5min break for them like every 2 hours.”

Elraj:

“Give her coffee every 3 hours she will be okay.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received accolades for her kind gesture to a stranger.

Nigerian lady opens gas shop for herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has made a short video that captured the makeshift business centre she recently opened.

The place was made with planks, and gas cylinders were in it to show that she would be selling to people from the area.

The Nigerian lady (@midey_beauty_empire) congratulated herself and said God had been good to her. She added that God indeed showed up in her life.

Source: Legit.ng