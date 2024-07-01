A Nigerian lady in the US has joyously celebrated her achievement of becoming a registered nurse, sharing her inspiring journey and the various jobs she held along the way

In the video clip, she recounted her humble beginnings as a bagger, then progressing to roles as a cashier, an elderly carer, and a hairdresser

She later transitioned to catering, cooking for people on the side, before becoming a nurse assistant

Her unwavering dedication and perseverance have now led her to achieve her dream of being a registered nurse, as shown by @jollof_nurse.

User7388374837837:

“How did you manage nursing school while working?”

Preci nanah:

“I feel inspired.”

Amahlove321:

“Congratulation beautiful.”

Art638836383:

“Congratulations kiddo u made it god bless ur journey.”

Dee2020:

“Congratulations bro.”

Eunice:

“You did it all love. Achievements well deserved.”

Abigail RN:

“Thank you so much.”

Veryberry1910:

“Congratulations girl.”

Abbyzay:

“Love your name .. am also “Abigail.”

Young B:

“What are they documents needed to get accepted by a nursing school.”

Juvetta:

“In conclusion she is saying you have to start from the bottom.”

NoCaps:

“Lol I would list mine soon.”

