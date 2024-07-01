Nigerian Registered Nurse in US Shares Her Humble Beginning as a Cashier and Other Jobs She Did
- A Nigerian lady in the US has joyously celebrated her achievement of becoming a registered nurse, sharing her inspiring journey and the various jobs she held along the way
- In the video clip, she recounted her humble beginnings as a bagger, then progressing to roles as a cashier, an elderly carer, and a hairdresser
- She later transitioned to catering, cooking for people on the side, before becoming a nurse assistant
A Nigerian lady residing in the US has triumphantly celebrated her milestone of becoming a registered nurse, detailing her remarkable journey through a series of diverse jobs.
In a heartfelt video, she shared how she started as a bagger, then advanced to being a cashier, an elderly caregiver, and a hairdresser.
She eventually took up catering, cooking for others alongside her main work, before moving on to become a nurse assistant.
Her unwavering dedication and perseverance have now led her to achieve her dream of being a registered nurse, as shown by @jollof_nurse.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
User7388374837837:
“How did you manage nursing school while working?”
Preci nanah:
“I feel inspired.”
Amahlove321:
“Congratulation beautiful.”
Art638836383:
“Congratulations kiddo u made it god bless ur journey.”
Dee2020:
“Congratulations bro.”
Eunice:
“You did it all love. Achievements well deserved.”
Abigail RN:
“Thank you so much.”
Veryberry1910:
“Congratulations girl.”
Abbyzay:
“Love your name .. am also “Abigail.”
Young B:
“What are they documents needed to get accepted by a nursing school.”
Juvetta:
“In conclusion she is saying you have to start from the bottom.”
NoCaps:
“Lol I would list mine soon.”
Source: Legit.ng
