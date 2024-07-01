A Nigerian man has reacted to a new video Verydarkman released following his release from police custody

Verydarkman had released a video where he detailed how he was rearrested and why he can't abandon people complaining to him

The 'sharp-eyed' man funnily identified items in Verydarkman's video, saying it was enough reason to fear the activist

An X user, @OfficialDadyA2, has jocularly shared why people should fear Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

@OfficialDadyA2 reacted to a new video Verydarkman made in which he opened up about his rearrest.

He spotted Verydarkman's footwear. Photo Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In his usual manner, Verydarkman made the video from his room. @OfficialDadyA2 spotted two Timberland boots in the background of Verydarkman's video.

He said the boots were enough reasons for people to be wary of Verydarkman. @OfficialDadyA2 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"You nor go fear person wey get Timberland?"

See his tweet below:

Verydarkman's new video stirred reactions

@broda_mat2 said:

"I keep saying it, it takes straight forward people to support straight forward people.

"Those who are opposing VDM are enemies of the truth.

"If a person like VDM becomes Nigeria president in less than 48 hours prisons go too full and people go japa tru back yard nobi small."

@VivaDido said:

"Some online influencers are already getting jealous of the attention is getting and trying to make their followers to be attacking him.

"Some influencers are dam.n envious.

"Everyone must not be a political activist. They should live and let others live."

@IamDONAVE said:

"Of course! “You are used to it” and it shall pay!

"Top man, bless him!"

@activeplayboi said:

"Omo see Timberland for back I day Fear VDM self like this.

"If VDM enter this Timberland come your side. Just forget it."

@supernasr_ said:

"This guy should just go set up his own family. Don’t you wanna enjoy your life ?? Better leave this people alone. Don’t waste most of your life in prison. Life is short. Leave them alone.

"My advise tho."

@johnsss61 said:

"Stubborn!! Paulo de cry for one corner like this."

Man tattoos Verydarkman's face on his chest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tattooed online critic Verydarkman's face on his chest.

He chose the smiling face of VDM. The tattoo was done at the upper hear of his chest by Debbie Art.

Before the artist did the tattoo, Debbie sketched the face of VeryDarkMan and then added some ink to it. The video of the tattoo stirred massive reactions on social media as some wondered why the man chose VDM.

Source: Legit.ng