A Nigerian man who tattooed VeryDarkMan's face on his chest got many people wondering about the reason for his action

After the tattoo artist completed the process, the man came closer to the camera so people could see how fine it turned out

Several Tiktokers who watched the man's video criticised his action and said he should have used his time for something else

A loyal Nigerian fan of VeryDarkMan (VDM) has tattooed the face of the social commentator on his chest.

He chose the smiling face of VDM. The tattoo was done at the upper hear of his chest by Debbie Art.

The man showed off VeryDarkMan's face tattooed on his chest. Photo source: @debbies_art

VeryDarkMan's face tattoo on fan's chest

Before the artist did the tattoo, Debbie sketched the face of VeryDarkMan and then added some ink to it.

The video of the tattoo stirred massive reactions on social media as some wondered why the man chose VDM.

Watch the clip below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LEINAD said:

"My question is why?"

darealchaserichie said:

"Even if he sees this he go still correct the person."

Lily said:

"Your life don spoil."

JOY OBIEZE said:

"Naso everybody take craze for this country."

Vendo wondered:

"Why!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why some people con Dey colo for this economy."

Real O.G_ W said:

"Person go just Dey bring shame to him family members.. Guy man for that matter."

preshrunk20 said:

"No vex oo they no love u for hux."

Jacksonfundz1 said:

"First it was Davido and his wife now it’s VDM wow u guys are doing well."

vido said:

"Which kind thing be this. Just give me the tatoo artist contact that’s all."

jossy said:

"@VDM come see oooo VDM to the world."

Tharapchef said:

"Nobody is talking about how beautiful the craft is."

KING__JOE_BOY said:

"If vdm no post you or send you anything e go too bad well well oo dey play."

VeryDarkMan's fan tackled him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man based in London, Obinna Aligwekwe, stirred reactions after cutting out VeryDarkMan from their old picture over his recent social media rants.

Tackling VeryDarkMan, Obinna stated that there was difference between saying the truth and dishing out unsolicited insults.

