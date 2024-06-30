CHIVIDO 2024: Nigerian Lady Gets Handbag, Power Bank, and Personal Sketch at Davido’s Wedding
- A Nigerian lady caused a stir on TikTok when she shared the gifts she received at Chioma and Davido’s wedding
- The video showcased various items, including a power bank, a personalized sketch, cream, handbags, fabric speakers, and headphones
- The post quickly went viral, capturing the excitement surrounding the celebrity couple’s nuptials
At Chioma and Davido’s wedding, a Nigerian lady delighted TikTok users by revealing the unique gifts she received.
Among them were a practical power bank, a personalized sketch that resembled her, and an array of other items, including cream, handbags, fabric speakers, and headphones.
The video quickly gained traction, sparking excitement within the online community, as shown by @babybolex12.
Watch the video HERE:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Humble said:
“I need some T be 30ba.”
Oyinberryl6 wrote:
“Dem give u river island bag too.”
BABYBOLEX12:
“Yes oo you go think say na lie like that.”
User8389393938282:
“I say President general among the nation we salute you eeee.”
AdesunmisOLA:
“I want the infinix power bank.”
Bigbabylulce1:
“Nah speaker I want abeg.”
Hicbabyrolex:
“He's Only_Shugaaniu de forbid too U nor go marry.”
GDee:
“Wish I was there make l even see Davido but e no spoil sha dem go do anniversary I go go.”
Uchechi:
“U no say una too lie for this app, person no go know which to believe.”
Black Jjaw girl:
“Even if na the bag way them use put the things give me l go take.”
Oluwadarasiml:
“Abeg give me the watch.”
Heritage:
“Make diana Eneje run am na.”
9sHerltage:
“001 for a reason.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady made an interesting video of gatecrashing Davido's and Chioma's wedding without an IV.
Lady who attended Davido's wedding get souvenirs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who attended the wedding of Davido and Chioma has unboxed the gifts she got.
The lady (@annniepearlll) showed off the customised bag that carried all the souvenirs before bringing them out one after the other.
The first souvenir she brought out was a big mug with a gold design at its mouth. She also got an Infinix box.
Source: Legit.ng
