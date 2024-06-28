Some Nigerians may be bashing their country and relocating abroad, but a white lady has a different opinion

Known as Baby Oku on TikTok, the lady said the only reason why some European countries are better than Nigeria is because of security, health care and jobs

She noted that each time she comes to Nigeria, she enjoys good food, weather, friendliness and peace of mind

A white woman is of the view that Nigeria is a good country, noting that the nation only lacks a few things.

The woman insisted that there is nothing much in Europe and that countries there cannot compete with Nigeria.

Source: TikTok

According to the TikTok user named Baby Oku, she enjoys Nigeria each time she visits the country.

She said some of the things she enjoys in Nigeria include good weather, good food, friendly people full of life and peace of mind.

Baby Oku, who is from Germany, said the only reason European countries are better than Nigeria is that they have security, health care, and jobs.

She said only people who have resided abroad would understand the plight of those living there.

Her comments sparked reactions in her comment section especially from Nigerians who saw the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as White lady says Nigeria is a good country

@Movis said:

"If you're from Nigeria please gather here."

@Jenny Queen reacted:

"I never knew that depression existed until l step my feet into Europe. If not for one thing my brother and sister Naija is the best place to live, trust me."

@Hype Mc Guudy said:

"If Nigerian Government can just provide good roads, good health care, security and electricity... Nigeria will be the best country in the World."

