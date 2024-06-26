A young Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he took his younger sister out and pampered her

According to him, she complained to him that no man had ever taken her on a proper date since she became an adult

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their opinions about the video

A thoughtful Nigerian man has been applauded online for taking out time to pamper his younger sister.

He shared an emotional video on the TikTok app that garnered lots of lovely comments from netizens who viewed it.

Nigerian man pampers his sister in video Photo credit: @mreddie30/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man pampers sister who complained to him

According to the young man identified as @mreddie30 on the TikTok app, his younger sister had complained to him about her relationship life.

She lamented that no man had ever taken her on a proper date and her brother was touched to take her on a treat.

In the cute video, he took her to a hair salon and after braiding her hair, they went to a spa before visiting an eatery.

Her brother also bought a beautiful flower and she smiled from ear to ear as he presented it to her.

"My sister mentioned that no man has ever taken her on a proper date so I decided to change that," the kind brother said.

Reactions as kind man takes sister out

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to shower praises on the kind brother.

@Ochi said:

"I hope my brother sees this. No be everytime him go de shout if person touch him polo."

@QUEEN ADAEZE stated:

"I wish a lot of fathers would do this for their daughters so many girls would have had more self values."

@queenharinolabell wrote:

"Good and sweet brother. Na everytime my brother go dey open eye if i just wear hím Short nicker."

@__callmeloner__1 said:

"My own brother dey remind me everyday say na my bad character make me no dey see man."

@TIARA reacted:

"You people that have brothers don't know what God did for u people. Us that's only child cant relate."

@Sandra's thrift & collectibles said:

"Omo. I wonder the day I'll get this kind of treatment. I want to take my self on a solo date and enjoy myself but look at me struggling with business."

@Her royal majesty added:

"Thank you for being the best brother to her how I wish I have a brother like you. I guess my life would be more happy than how it’s."

