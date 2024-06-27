A Nigerian man with a Toyota car won a Benz C300 in a race after he earlier outmatched a Lexus car

The man prided himself on having a car with a stronger engine as he asked people to challenge his vehicle

Many people who reacted to his race video said that the Benz driver made it easy for him with his lack of driving skill

A Nigerian man who once used his Toyota Spider to race the Lexus ES 350 and won has gone head-to-head with a Benz C300.

The man challenged people with better cars to bring them and compete with his Toyota Spider in a-N2m bet.

Benz C300 vs Toyota Spider

Before racing with the Benz, he (@officialbrodamonsuru) introduced the driver. He organised the race as many said he could not race a Benz.

The man later won the Benz after racing the car over some meters. Unlike last time during his match against Lexus, there was no obstruction on the road.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Royal BoyGerald said:

"Go meet Mohammed Lexus hehe."

JAGO asked:

"Make I bring is350?"

podoski020 said:

"Na ozuor drive that C300."

Dee-x56 wondered:

"Lol d spider de alwsys start first abi na only me de notice am?"

Ntoro said:

"See as c300 day move the car no day ok make i bring my venza v8 turbo…."

MOONWALKER said:

"The guy driving the benz no even put am for sports."

IYKEMOOR said:

"But the Benz no move same time with the spider na."

Ahmed AH said:

"Dem plan ahm together nih joor, how spider camry go dey do competing with c300? The camry feul go dry nih ajeh."

sureboy said:

"The guy with Benz no sabi Match car."

Mide channels said:

"Still about who is behind the wheel."

CHiraq DEMON said:

"Baba. You no fit race with my is 250."

Umr Usmn said:

"Pls try it with 2014 Honda Accord V6 Touring & realise how slow ur car is, Accord no be ur mate abeg!"

