A young man revitalised his father's church, sharing the remarkable transformation in a viral TikTok video

He showcased the church's original state before embarking on a renovation journey, turning it into what he described as a 'mini-city church'

The video also revealed the stunning new interior and captured the touching moment when his father prayed over him as he knelt down

Young man turns his father's church around. Photo credit: @nanateawashere

Source: TikTok

The video, as shown by @nanateawashere, also highlighted the beautifully redesigned interior and a poignant moment when his father blessed him while he knelt in prayer.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Original Ashanti said:

“And I just heard…your cup shall never run dry.”

Jenny Amaka wrote:

“Just as u built God’s house.. He will built urs for u.”

King652 commented:

“Please buy him 5 new suits with different colors. Thank you.”

Udedibor Churchill C:

“Upgrade of Business premises is allowed. Heavier tithes and offerings loading. Congratulations brother.”

Whiteness:

“How can we support to install AC.”

Nana Tea:

“Any support is highly welcome sir.”

Ododo:

“The Apostolic Church??? Omo iran ologo. Glorious vision.”

Mezie nwa:

“Expansion of family business, I like how you called it your father’s church.”

Bar_rack:

“I wish I had the opportunity to do this for my dad in his church, but I lost him and my mum at the same time few months ago.”

LIFE:

“May the God of The Apostolic Church continually bless you.”

Mystery Man:

“Later now, some members will say he's using tithe and offering.”

Nana Tea:

“That's not his personal church.. Its not one man church.hes just an elder in the church.”

Joe:

“I just heard the Lord says you shall be the head and not the tail.”

Grace Enam:

“Waoo God bless you. Am also a proud Apostolic.”

Ohemaa:

“The Apostolic Church.”

De Lucky:

“Good Business, keep it up!! Starting mine soon.”

Swtabi:

“This transformation is going to help win more souls for Christ. God bless you Nana.”

Kenzo_wire:

“I wish I can love this post a million times.”

Jordanacutex:

“God bless you so much.”

EJ:

“This is the most beautiful thing one can do in the house of the lord.”

Benitanoo:

“For this wonderful thing you've done, I pray that the mighty hands of God will continue to rest upon you.”

Segun:

“You might not understand the joy in those worshipping there now. Truly these things doesn't matter in heaven but we need them. God bless you bro.”

Princess Ade:

“Honey you did that for God, you just made your dad proud, blessings awaits you.”

