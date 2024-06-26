Young Nigerian Boy Makes Leg Moves, Dances Like the Man Who Popularized It But Now Late
- A Nigerian boy's incredible street dancing was captured in a TikTok video that instantly went viral
- In the clip, the young boy performed the mara leg move so expertly that a lady watching was visibly enjoying it
- Viewers were highly impressed, noting that his performance reminded them of the late Nigerian man who originally popularised the dance moves
A viral TikTok video showcases an impressive street dance performance by a young Nigerian boy.
His expert execution of the mara leg move captivated onlookers, including a lady who enjoyed watching his skills.
Many viewers praised his talent, reminiscing about the late Nigerian dancer who made these moves famous, as shown by @favour_tkb.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tracy_Billz:
“Odogwu mara keep resting in peace.”
Pat8383:
“RIP queen Elizabeth nah just now the information they reach my village.”
Angelfortune:
“Keep resting odogwu mara your legacy lives on.”
Dizzy Fx:
“Abeg who notice that guy on purple.”
Emmytobs:
“Who else zoom to check if someone is watching the girl yansh? And discover the mallam in purple?”
Federalmanny8:
“Wetin dis one Dey dance he just shake leg.”
Bettysawyer01:
“Please make him your dancing partner.”
Principal Dee:
“I don’t think I can get 2 like.”
Reality736373:
“Hand wey touch my comments won’t know poverty.”
Collinso383:
“Person wey de dance out of beat.”
Hope:
“Who else noticed that the man wearing purple Ankara just looking at yansh nothing concern him with dance.”
Star7678:
“I can confirm that none of those guys saw the boy dancing.”
This is not the first time mara leg moves will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported a captivating video of a young boy showing off his amazing dancing skills.
Man mistakenly dances trending leg dance
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man’s ecstatic dance in a church service has captured the attention and affection of many people.
The young man, dressed in a spotless white outfit, displayed his incredible dancing skills as he celebrated his faith and joy in the Lord.
He moved his legs with agility and grace, creating a rhythmic pattern that matched the lively music.
Source: Legit.ng
