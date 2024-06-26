A Nigerian boy's incredible street dancing was captured in a TikTok video that instantly went viral

In the clip, the young boy performed the mara leg move so expertly that a lady watching was visibly enjoying it

Viewers were highly impressed, noting that his performance reminded them of the late Nigerian man who originally popularised the dance moves

A viral TikTok video showcases an impressive street dance performance by a young Nigerian boy.

His expert execution of the mara leg move captivated onlookers, including a lady who enjoyed watching his skills.

Boy makes mara leg moves. Photo credit: @favour_tkb

Source: TikTok

Many viewers praised his talent, reminiscing about the late Nigerian dancer who made these moves famous, as shown by @favour_tkb.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tracy_Billz:

“Odogwu mara keep resting in peace.”

Pat8383:

“RIP queen Elizabeth nah just now the information they reach my village.”

Angelfortune:

“Keep resting odogwu mara your legacy lives on.”

Dizzy Fx:

“Abeg who notice that guy on purple.”

Emmytobs:

“Who else zoom to check if someone is watching the girl yansh? And discover the mallam in purple?”

Federalmanny8:

“Wetin dis one Dey dance he just shake leg.”

Bettysawyer01:

“Please make him your dancing partner.”

Principal Dee:

“I don’t think I can get 2 like.”

Reality736373:

“Hand wey touch my comments won’t know poverty.”

Collinso383:

“Person wey de dance out of beat.”

Hope:

“Who else noticed that the man wearing purple Ankara just looking at yansh nothing concern him with dance.”

Star7678:

“I can confirm that none of those guys saw the boy dancing.”

This is not the first time mara leg moves will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported a captivating video of a young boy showing off his amazing dancing skills.

Man mistakenly dances trending leg dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man’s ecstatic dance in a church service has captured the attention and affection of many people.

The young man, dressed in a spotless white outfit, displayed his incredible dancing skills as he celebrated his faith and joy in the Lord.

He moved his legs with agility and grace, creating a rhythmic pattern that matched the lively music.

Source: Legit.ng