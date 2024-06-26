A young and happy Nigerian lady showcased her new artwork in a viral TikTok video, that amazed many people

The clip features her large artwork, depicting a woman browsing books at a library, with the words: peace, tired, and stress

Her excitement is evident as she dances and enjoys herself in the video and many people commended her

A Nigerian artist has taken TikTok by storm with a video revealing her latest creation.

The artwork, portraying a woman exploring a library, has captured the attention of many.

Excited lady shows her artwork. Photo credit: @glows_art

Source: TikTok

As shown by @glows_art, her joy is palpable as she celebrates by dancing and having fun in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Xo_xo ray said:

“How much your art work cost mama?”

Faloye Samuel wrote:

“Divine's sister look cool.”

YOU R FAVGAL:

“I think it's only me ooo buh I'm seeing d same face.”

ChukwunazomEmmanuel:

“How much your art work cost?”

Heybackup:

“How much is your art work?”

AGNES:

“And I will keep reposting cuz ART IS LIFE AND IT'S BEAUTIFUL.”

GLOBAL EXPRESS:

“This is making sense nice art work.”

Joseph:

“Your hand work will take you places in Jesus name.”

Celebrity omis otf:

“Please how much I need for my mummy birthday.”

Calm girl Oma:

“This is beautiful.”

This is not the first time someone's artwork will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant Nigerian lady, who was enjoying some fresh air on the street, was spotted by a talented artist.

MAYOR_OF_J_TOWN:

“This art defines how nobody fit good to u pass Ur mama ajeh divine i love you.”

Talented street artist draws POS lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a street artist has put smiles on the face of a woman who operates a POS business, as he produced a beautiful artwork of her.

In a heartwarming video, the artist saw the woman and decided to surprise her by making the instant artwork.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, looked at the woman and captured her face.

Source: Legit.ng