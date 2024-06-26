A corps member was shocked to discover she accidentally wore an outfit matching the school uniform at her PPA

The lady shared a video on her TikTok page, @beebah_fragrance, explaining that during her initial visit to submit her letter, she went late and didn't notice the students' uniform

When she eventually started, she was surprised to find her white shirt and brown skirt matched the students' uniform

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mustapha said:

“You’re automatically the head girl.”

Doughnut in island/Isolo said:

“If na me shame go dey catch me, I fit go house back to change self.”

Musty wrote:

“Make one math teacher give you a stroke of a cane because she saw you around the corner while class was going on. Waiting go do Corper Steeze.”

Chibuikeuzoh126 opined:

“But you look actually young like an Ss2 student. Hope other teachers don’t mistake you for a stubborn student and flog you.”

Princess_ife_dolami added:

“It happened to me when i was serving. The cloth I wore to their graduation party was the same cloth they used for ‘and co’ .. same material and same style as mine. I was over embarrassed.”

O.maryam_ reacted:

“Makes sense, Helps with the bonding process.”

This is not the first time a Nigerian corper will go viral. Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth corps member elicited tears of joy from her grandmother when she presented her with the NYSC uniform and certificate upon completing the one-year programme.

