A Nigerian man who works at a warehouse surprised netizens with the number of bags he could carry on his head

A TikTok video shows the man carrying five bags of rice on his head and walking with it to the amazement of many

He entered the warehouse, dropped them and then went back to carry another one as he hustled for money

A hardworking man was seen carrying five bags of rice on his head during offloading.

The man was helped the carry the bags of rice in a warehouse as they were loaded on his head by a colleague.

The man has been hailed as hardworking. Photo credit: TikTok/@aloyska0.

Source: TikTok

A video shared by Aloyska shows that the man works at a warehouse where rice is sold.

After the bags of rice were loaded on his head, the man walked into another section of the warehouse and dropped them.

His hustling spirit has inspired many TikTok users, but some people advised the man to take things easy.

The cost of rice had recently gone up in Nigeria with one bag going for as high as N75,000 to N100,000 for the foreign one.

Local rice was sold for N50,000 to N60,000 per bag at some points.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man hustles at rice warehouse

@J Empire said:

"Be very careful cuz this can cause you a spinal cord injury."

@EMEKA B.t.c said:

"Take am easy oo make another person no chop your sweat."

@Arinze Oruche said:

"May God bless all men out there that hustling to put food on the table."

@king Nestor said:

"If isrealite know wetin nigerians dey suffer dey go know say pharaoh was a good man."

@Michael Chumzy big7 said:

"Young yan you are very strong, but no be power go make you successful, wisdom is the power bro! Small small."

Lady laments high cost of rice

A lady undergoing her National Youth Service Corps programme has lamented that her N33,000 stipend cannot take her home.

She lamented that her monthly salary could only afford her four cartons of noodles and couldn't buy even one bag of rice.

The NYSC member said what others were earning in an hour abroad was what she was earning in a month in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng