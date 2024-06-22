Mum in Pain as Little Son She Took for Photo Shoot Sleeps Off While Standing, Funny Video Goes Viral
- A little Nigerian boy made everyone laugh during a photo shoot after falling asleep during the session
- A video showed him closing his eyes and nodding his head while the photographer captured him and his sister
- Social media users who came across the hilarious video on Instagram took turns to react to the little boy's action
A little boy left everyone rolling on the floor after sleeping off during a photo shoot session at a studio.
The epic video was shared via the Instagram app and sparked funny netizens' comments.
Little boy sleeps off during photo shoot
In the video shared by @salonhypedteens on the Instagram app, the little boy dozed off while standing with his twin sister during the shoot.
His mother kept screaming his name to wake up and pose for the shoot, but sleep took the better part of him.
At one point in the video, the boy's mother made him sit on a chair, but the child continued to sleep and almost fell to the ground.
Reactions as boy sleeps during photo shoot
Nigerians stormed the comments section on the Instagram app to react to the trending video.
Salonehypedteens said:
"Please make una allow am to rest hassan is tired."
Czarspretty_01 said:
"You go suprise say after photo shoot this young man will not sleep again."
Saint.onesimus wrote:
"Bro just came back from night shift and they decided to do a photo shoot."
Darius_lss said:
"He has the quality of a president."
A_ajaysl reacted:
"That's how 40yrs feels like after being out at 12 am."
Mommyfrankie said:
"Why he look like a little man? He so cute."
Joyakhamie said:
"Bro still maintaining STEEZE."
Kelxshot_studios reacted:
"Thank God he wasn’t crying. Las las e fit come fine pass the girl for the picture."
_pretty.__angel said:
"Una get luck say at least he no Dey cry."
Bro_shegzy noted:
"This grandpa no get time for all this stress."
Femibestleone said:
"Who took my G for photoshot after a long night out?"
Diary.of.wealth said:
"He is not being paid enough for such stres. Let that gentle man sleep."
Inis.mr added:
"Hassan sister is cute, she's just wondering what's wrong with bro."
Jbbeautymakeover said:
"Person way don do morning and night shift just to feed family. Give the man a break."
Watch the video below:
Little girl sleeps off during photo shoot
