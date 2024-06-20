A young lady recently shared the heartwarming news of her mother qualifying as a nurse at the age of 44, a story that quickly went viral on TikTok

In the touching video, the young lady is seen joyfully placing a medal on her beaming mother, both radiating pride and happiness

She revealed that both she and her mother are registered nurses but did not specify whether she became a nurse before her mother or if they achieved this milestone together

Daughter celebrates mother who becomes nurse at 44. Photo credit: @beautifullyjay

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shannymonique said:

“Congratulations it's not how you start it's how you finish.”

Lady Z wrote:

“Success looks good on you. Now go get that bag Welcome Welcome Welcome.”

Shae the truck dispatcher:

“Congratulations I needed to see this I’m 34 and just started my journey.”

EricaBestest:

“Congratulations mama. There is no deadline for success.”

Mercedes:

“This was my dream, but I had to help my parents with the bills so I went to vocational college less than a year for medical assisting.”

Amber Nicole:

“I’m on my journey at 40 starting ! Litterally sobbing rn so happy for her !! Nothing’s impossible.”

Delphine Norflet:

“Congratulations queen.”

Sheneka Jones:

“This shows that if you want to, you will...congratulations to her!!”

Gabrielle.pearson17:

“My mom is going to college with me for our RN in September.”

MetdamNana:

“Congratulations You did it That’s all that matters You finished.”

Source: Legit.ng