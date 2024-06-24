A Nigerian man could not hide his frustration after arriving at the school he was posted for his National Youth Service Corps

The heartbroken man shared a video on TikTok showing the dilapidated state of the school building and the empty surrounding

Social media users who came across the hilarious video online took turns to share funny comments

A Nigerian corps member was thrown into a state of severe pain after seeing his primary place of assignment.

The young man vented his anger at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) officials for posting him to the school.

Corps member laments over PPA he was posted to Photo credit: @thaonlyhenry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man displays school NYSC posted him to

In the video shared by @thaonlyhenry on the TikTok app, he showed the surroundings and expressed his pain over being posted to such a place.

The school's building was visibly dilapidated, and no pupils seemed to be attending school.

In his words:

"Finally arrived at my PPA. NYSC please do better. See where they posted me. Master peace innovation school. Who I wan come teach here? Na this goat I wan come teach? Haaa."

Reactions as man shares video of PPA

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the funny video

@Peace of Mind said:

"The goat sef don close for the day, e dey go hux."

@amakaifezue wrote:

"Be innovative brother. Get clearance from the community, clear the grass, plant yam and cassava. Make money plus ur allowee."

@COSYPLUG INTERIORS said:

"My brother just go clear a big portion of that masterpiece of land and plant yam. Be innovative!"

@Victory reacted:

"Please still be giving us more updates make we know wetin them want you to do."

@princesstinafaithtina648 said:

"Nah where i go my primary school be dat ooo,otan ile,nah our old building be dat we don dey our site now."

@RealCritique added:

"So they actually know this school exists and they as government did nothing to renovate the school."

Watch the video below:

Corps member begs to be rejected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school in Lagos state, Nigeria, made the headlines after rejecting a corps member posted to their school.

The corps member, identified as Angel, was accused by the school's management of having a nasty attitude.

Source: Legit.ng