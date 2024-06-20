A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he was spotted selling roasted corn by the roadside in London

In the video, people who have been craving corn gathered around his stand and waited for their turn to buy

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many praising the abroad-based man for his business initiative

A Nigerian man named Adebayo captured netizens' attention after his video surfaced on the TikTok app.

Adebayo, a Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom, sells roasted corn by the roadside.

Nigerian man roasts corn in UK Photo credit: @gold_nwa_zion/TikTok.

Crowd gather to patronise corn seller

A video shared by @gold_nwa_zion on TikTok showed several Nigerians rushing to buy corn from him.

Due to the rush, the seller got frustrated and threatened to stop selling if his customers didn't coordinate themselves.

Nigerians gathered around his stand and kept on stretching cash toward him to ensure that they would not be left out.

The video was captioned:

"Corn commotion in London."

Reactions as man sells corn in London

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@maxmat said:

"U can do this by urself at home with your toaster or air fryer."

@Bestbraids said:

"Dem go soon chase all of us comot for this UK. Wetin be this?"

@MR. YOUNG wrote:

"Wait oooo una don dey wear hand glove if una want roast corn?"

@hara said:

"An ibo man will never be angry with his customers. Monopoly kills business! I will come and set up a shop beside him and no more ranting."

@null wrote:

"Corn wey I go buy from Aldi put for air fryer cook am ma him Una dey shout untop."

@null said:

"Abeg how can I get d grill his using? I won open branch for here."

@prexus beauty said:

"So far na corn I can fight to get me, my love for corn is something else don't blame them."

@IronEstizo |Fitness &Lifestyle reacted:

"I don’t understand why they can’t wait in an orderly fashion I really don’t get it."

@Dollars Dollarz said:

"Chai, I keep imagining the situation in UK now, chai. Naija. I am enjoying my France abeg."

@Chioma Esegbue wrote:

"Brother collect money ooo no shakara me I love you to rush me with money like this abeg."

@Ajikeade added:

"Ewo ni were gan brother, e calm down o! Wish one is you are not selling again. I go come put my stand beside you now. Make competition begin."

