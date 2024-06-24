A young lady has shared her pain on social media over the trending Kiki challenge, which ladies have been participating in

The challenge required the ladies to transition from a 'good church girl' to a 'street girl' in revealing outfits

Many social media users who came across the post took turns to share their opinions about the Kiki challenge

A Nigerian lady, Susan Usman, has condemned a new challenge which has been going viral lately.

The Kiki challenge made girls hold Bibles in church attires and then transition into baddies in almost unclad outfits.

Nigerian lady condemns Kiki challenge Photo credit: @susan.usman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady kicks against Kiki challenge

Reacting to the trending challenge, Susan Usman expressed her pain over the way girls have been participating in it.

According to her, it was a total mockery of Christianity, seeing that some of the participants carried Bibles at the beginning part of their videos.

Susan further noted that the world was ending, and people no longer had regard for religion.

In her words:

"I think the world has actually gone mad. I was scrolling on TikTok today and I came across the Kiki challenge which is meant to be a transition of Oh she's a church girl but she's a freak.

"Have you all actually lost your mind? And the thing is these girls were holding Bibles and wearing church gowns and they transitioned into lingerie twerking. Are you okay in the head? This world is ending pretty soon."

Reactions as lady condemns Kiki challenge

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the video.

@nonoe said:

"Tbh I think the Kiki challenge is disrespectful. If they wanted to have fun they can without involving the church. Mmmm."

@Ekua O said:

"I saw that trend and I deleted my twitter. I’m not getting back on that app anytime soon."

@Z said:

"Unfortunately people don’t know what it actually means to have the fear of God."

@asedaslife wrote:

"People disrespect the Gospel way too much! They have no fear of God in them."

@Big V• said:

"The shock on my face when I first saw it bro I was so scared and lost like huhhhh."

@Mystery reacted:

"What I'm saying is that let's Thank God that He is not Human and doesn't take orders from anyone because if He was mmmmmhhhh."

@stephanie added:

"The songs not even really new so I dunno why y’all’s now doing a challenge."

Watch the video below:

Curvy lady whines waist in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady got both men's and women's attention with her viral dance video on TikTok.

With a broad smile, the lady danced and shook her waist to show how flexible her body was.

Source: Legit.ng