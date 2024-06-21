A diligent Nigerian man has set social media abuzz by using earnings from his motorcycle business to launch a tailoring shop and invest in a new generator

The video prominently features the man's face, along with his trusty motorcycle, highlighting the fruits of his hard work

Additional clips showcase the moment he unboxed sewing tools for his new shop, all purchased with money earned from his motorcycle business

A Nigerian man has captured the attention of social media users by reinvesting the profits from his motorcycle business to open a tailoring shop and acquire a generator.

In a compelling video shared on his popular social media page, the entrepreneur documents his journey.

Okada man starts a tailoring shop. Photo credit: @hiperry123

Source: TikTok

The video opens with him alongside his motorcycle, symbolising the hard work that laid the foundation for his new venture.

Further into the video, viewers witness the exciting moment he unboxes sewing equipment for his tailoring shop, all purchased with the income from his motorcycle business. Additionally, he highlights his investment in a generator to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The inspiring video, shared by @hiperry123, quickly gained momentum online, prompting a wave of comments from viewers who were eager to share their thoughts and encouragement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adecash J:

“Congratulations, more is on it way.”

Hismercy stitches:

“Congratulations Boss, may we all have sweet story to tell.”

Adeife:

“Big congratulations to you sir.”

Funnygaloreclips:

“This are real wins l mean legit money peace of mind from starting and it going to become bigger.”

Gloss&glow:

“A Big congratulations to u, I swear i wont relent it a matter of time.”

Ifemide:

“Congratulations bro may u nt hustle in vain.”

Ola_yinka89:

“Congratulations soon you will become a big brand ni agbara olohun.”

Olafusi Waleyinmi T:

“Congratulations to you my brother. Am so very happy for you, More promotion and blessing IJN AMEN Amen Amen.”

Happy man celebrates as he buys motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man was delighted to buy his first motorcycle and eagerly shared his joy on social media.

He posted pictures of his visit to the bike shop, showing the moment he chose his new ride.

After buying it, he also shared a photo of the receipt, showing the price of 1.6 million naira.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian man put a smile on his father's face after he surprised him with a motorcycle.

Source: Legit.ng